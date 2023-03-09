Police Search For Woman Suspected in Armed Marijuana Dispensary Robbery

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Police Thursday were searching for a woman suspected in an attempted armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Palm Springs. Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2700 block of North Palm Canyon Drive to a report of shots fired inside the dispensary, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. A woman with a black mask entered the store with a gun and as a security guard approached her, she fired a round toward the ground, police said. The gun was wrestled away from her by a security guard before she fled. The gun was being processed by police, who described the woman as mid 20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, red hair and a thin build. "She was last seen wearing blue latex gloves, a blue jacket, black pants and tan high-top shoes," Palm Springs police said. "Witnesses say she also had a black backpack." Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts was asked to call the police department’s Investigations Division at 760-323-8121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7867(STOP). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.