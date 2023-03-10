Weather

Kern County Under Evacuation Due To Heavy Rain and Flooding

Yikes! Here's recent video from Kern County, California where an Evacuation Order has been posted for multiple locations in the Kern River Valley because of flooding due to additional heavy rain and melting snow.#CaliforniaFlooding@NBCPalmSprings https://t.co/RrXSeCPHLl — Jerry ‘The Steffler’ Steffen ❎ (@JerrySteffen) March 10, 2023 Yikes! Here’s recent video from Kern County, California where an Evacuation Order has been posted for multiple locations in the Kern River Valley because of flooding due to additional heavy rain and melting snow. #CaliforniaFlooding @NBCPalmSprings

By: Pristine Villarreal

March 10, 2023

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...