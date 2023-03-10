Person Dies After Crashing into Tree, Vehicle Engulfed in Flames

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – A unidentified person was found dead Friday in a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Rancho Mirage and erupted into flames. Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Morningside Drive and Early Times Road to a report of a traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. "Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle that had collided with a tree and was fully engulfed in flames," Riverside County Sheriff Department public information officer Deirdre Vickers told City News Service. "CalFire arrived, extinguished the fire and discovered the vehicle’s sole occupant deceased." No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The sheriff’s was investigating the fatal crash. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.