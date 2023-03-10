UPDATE: Pretrial Motions Set for Felon Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Boy

RIVERSIDE – With no courtrooms available, pretrial motions were postponed Friday for a convicted sex offender accused of repeatedly assaulting a Murrieta boy and arranging for other men to do the same. David Everett Leibowitz, 44, of Menifee is charged with three counts each of sodomy of a minor and oral copulation of a child, two counts of lewd acts on a child, and one count each of inducing a minor to perform commercial sex acts, child stealing, possession of child porn, arranging to meet a minor to commit a felony and indecent exposure to a minor. Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Molloy was prepared to assign the case to a courtroom at the Riverside Hall of Justice for pretrial motions Friday, but lack of availability prompted him to postpone proceedings until Monday. The judge ordered the parties to return to the downtown courthouse Monday morning with the objective of finding a department where the case can be heard. Leibowtiz is being held without bail at the Benoit Detention Center in Indio. District Attorney’s Office and Murrieta Police Department personnel jointly investigated his case over a period of months, culminating in the filing of charges during the summer of 2018. According to the D.A.’s office, the defendant met the victim, identified only as a teenager, via a dating website in January 2015. Prosecutors allege Leibowitz had the boy come to his residence, where the convicted felon committed "multiple violent sex acts" over an unspecified period of time, according to an agency statement. It’s further alleged that he invited other adult males — as yet unidentified — to engage in similar acts with the teen. The alleged offenses did not come to light until several years later. It was unclear why. According to court records, Leibowitz has prior convictions for lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and theft. If convicted, he could face life in prison. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.