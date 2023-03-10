UPDATED: Rainstorm, High Winds to Envelope Inland Region This Weekend

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Rain fell across much of western Riverside County Friday as the region felt the effects of a powerful storm that again blasted northern parts of the state with wintry weather. "Rain will continue to spread southward across the area today, then end from the northwest on Saturday," according to the National Weather Service. "Most of the rainfall is expected between this afternoon (Friday) and early Saturday morning." The snow level was relatively high Friday, topping 10,000 feet, but it could fall as low as 7,500 feet by Saturday morning. "Due to the high snow levels, most of the existing snowpack will be affected by the rainfall and the combination of rain and snowmelt could produce flooding impacts in the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains," forecasters said. A flood watch will be in effect in the mountains through Friday night. Some areas will experience gusty southwest to west winds, particularly the mountains and deserts, forecasters said. Winds of 25 to 35 mph, gusting to 60 mph, are possible through Saturday morning, according to the NWS. A wind advisory will be in effect in the mountains from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Meteorologists said precipitation in the Riverside metropolitan area will be anywhere from a quarter to a half inch, while Riverside County locations closer to the mountains could receive up to an inch. "Rainfall will end on Saturday morning, with dry and warmer days in store Sunday and Monday, as high pressure aloft pushes into the western states," the NWS stated. Daytime temperatures in Riverside metro on Friday will settle just below 60, with lows around 50 Friday night. In the Coachella Valley, temperatures will top out in the low to mid- 70s Friday, with lows in the mid-50s, while in the Temecula Valley, temps will peak in the upper 50s on Friday, with lows in the mid to upper 40s, according to the NWS. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.