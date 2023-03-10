SUV Careens Down Embankment Along I-15 During Downpours

TEMESCAL VALLEY (CNS) – An SUV carrying a family with young children plunged down an embankment along Interstate 15 during heavy rain in Temescal Valley Friday, but the occupants walked away unscathed. The crash happened about 3 p.m. on northbound I-15, just north of Temescal Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the driver of the silver SUV apparently lost control amid a downpour and veered toward the shoulder, causing the vehicle to travel down the embankment. Corona Fire Department and Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location a short time later and found the occupants, a mom, dad and at least two small children, out of the SUV, according to reports from the scene. None required medical aid. No freeway lanes were impacted. The vehicle was towed away about a half-hour later. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.