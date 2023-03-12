Tan France Talks Season 2 of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion”

After a brief uncertainty, "Next in Fashion" returns to Netflix for season 2. Tan France also returns with a new co-host in Gigi Hadid. I spent some time with the fashion designer and "Queer Eye" host to talk about the second season of "Next in Fashion." "Next in Fashion" is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out our interview below. For our complete look at "Next in Fashion," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/Next_in_Fashion_Interview_with_Tan_France1.mp4