UPDATED: Person Killed in Collision Involving Vehicle and Bicyclist in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning in Palm Springs, police said. Police responded about 4:45 a.m. Monday to the intersection of Ramon Road and Compadre Road to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. The unidentified male bicyclist was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. "The male driver was arrested on charges unrelated to the collision," Palm Springs Police said in a statement. Investigators were still working to determine whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash. A section of Ramon Road was closed while an investigation was conducted. Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call the police department’s traffic division at 760-323-8125 or crime stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7687(STOP). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.