Riverside County Sees Declining Number of COVID Hospitalizations

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has fallen to 85, down from 93 on Friday, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 11 were in intensive care, up from nine the previous day. Some of the hospitalized patients were initially hospitalized for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test. A little over a month ago, 113 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 19 of whom were ICU patients, according to the Riverside University Health System. The latest RUHS data indicate 734,898 cumulative cases of coronavirus in the county since the pandemic began, and 6,853 deaths linked to the virus. A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension. RUHS figures showed that, among those who died while hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in January, 37% had received the full SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic. In December, 38% of those who died while hospitalized with a diagnosis had received the complete injection regimen, while in November, it was 37%. The county’s case rate per 100,00 people is 5, and its COVID test positivity rate is 7.2%. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.