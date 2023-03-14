Weather
SoCal Weather Briefing Tuesday March 14th, 2023
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! The atmospheric river — currently bringing heavy precipitation to Central California — will buckle and push rain our way later today. Best shot of Coachella Valley showers between late tonight into Wednesday afternoon. Rain and wind related weather advisories have been posted. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 14, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...