Weather

SoCal Weather Briefing Tuesday March 14th, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! The atmospheric river — currently bringing heavy precipitation to Central California — will buckle and push rain our way later today. Best shot of Coachella Valley showers between late tonight into Wednesday afternoon. Rain and wind related weather advisories have been posted. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings

By: Pristine Villarreal

March 14, 2023

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...