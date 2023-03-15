Palm Springs Library Giving Away Free Diapers, Wipes to Families in Need

document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/PS-LIBRARY-DIAPER-GIVEAWAY.mp4 The Palm Springs Public Library is giving away free diapers to families in need. "Diapers are a basic necessity for parents and people who are raising kids," said Christy Holstege, Palm Springs City Councilmember. "We’re probably giving out $50 worth today of diapers, wipes and books from our friends at the Palm Springs Library, and those costs add up, especially if you have multiple kids." Thanks to a generous donation from Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that provides diapers to children living in poverty, Coachella Valley families can come to the library and take home a free pack of diapers and two packs of wipes for their kiddos. "This is very helpful for my family because I’m not working right now, my husband is the only provider at this time and we’re really struggling financially," said Emily Avila, a Cathedral City resident. "Obviously I have two of them and diapers are already expensive for one kid, let alone two, so any help I can get is just amazing," said Rebecca Shea, a Palm Desert resident. The free diaper giveaway began Wednesday morning and it was clear the need is great. "The economy is so tough right now. Many of them are in between jobs and with the rising costs of food, prices of diapers are just another essential… if we can get free diapers, we’re all on board," said Cynthia Taylor, an educator for Early Childhood Education at PSUSD. "Diapers are expensive and just child-rearing is expensive so we really wanted to make sure the community had access to something they really need… you have to have diapers," said Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner. In addition to diapers and wipes, the library is also giving families "Born to Read" kits that include developmental information and two board books. The items will be available for pick-up every day while supplies last. Families can request diapers once a week on a first-come, first-served basis.