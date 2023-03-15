Rock Slide Prompts Lane Closures on Highway 74 West of Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A rock slide on the Ortega (74) Highway west of Lake Elsinore Wednesday prompted a full closure of the corridor at the location, snarling traffic while crews cleared the hazard. The slide was reported at 11:50 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 74, near the Lookout Point Store, a few miles west of Lake Elsinore city limits, according to the California Highway Patrol. Heavy rains had moved through earlier in the morning. Officers reached the location shortly after noon and discovered rocks in both east- and westbound lanes, at which point Caltrans crews were requested to clear the obstructions. As of 12:45 p.m., crews were carrying out the clearing operation. At least one side of the highway was open by then. The clean-up was expected to be completed shortly after 1 p.m. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.