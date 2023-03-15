Woman Airlifted to Hospital with Major Injuries as Vehicle Overturns Into Wash

COACHELLA (CNS) – A woman was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries Wednesday after her vehicle overturned into a riverbed near Coachella. California Highway Patrol officers responded around 11:50 a.m. to a report of a vehicle in the wash area near Dillon Road and State Route 86, according to CHP officer David Torres. Upon arrival, officers found a black Nissan with a woman inside. "The preliminary investigation concluded the Nissan was driving westbound on Dillon Road, west of State Route 86, at an unknown speed," Torres said in a statement. "For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan left the roadway in a northwesterly direction and overturned into the wash area." A photo shared by the fire department pictured the vehicle with its front in a small body of water and with major rear damage as rescuers attempted to extricate the victim, whom Torres said sustained major injuries and was taken to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. She was airlifted to a hospital via air ambulance, according to fire officials. Dillon Road was closed for about 45 minutes near the crash as officers investigated the scene. The crash remained under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to call investigating officer Villalobos at 760-772- 5300. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.