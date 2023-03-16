Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops By Largest Amount Since Dec. 21

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since Dec. 21 Thursday, dropping 1.3 cents to $4.841. The average price has dropped six of the past seven days, decreasing 3.5 cents, including a half-cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The dropping prices immediately followed a run of 34 increases in 37 days totaling 44.3 cents. The average price is 22.5 cents more than one month ago and 92.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.532 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.464, one day after remaining unchanged. It is three-tenths of a cents less than one week ago and 84.1 cents lower than one year ago but 4.2 cents more than one month ago. The national average price has dropped $1.552 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.