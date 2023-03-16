Motorist Killed in I-10 Crash, Prompting Partial Closure of Freeway

WHITEWATER (CNS) – A motorist was killed Thursday and another injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Whitewater, where California Highway Patrol officers shut down all but one lane on the eastbound side because of the crash. The collision happened about 8:50 a.m. on eastbound I-10 near Haugen- Lehmann Way, according to the CHP. CHP officials said a van and car impacted in the slow lane, but no other details were immediately available. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location a short time later and discovered the motorist in the smaller vehicle gravely injured and trapped, requiring extrication, officials said. The motorist, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead after being removed from the vehicle. Officials said the other driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics but declined to be taken to a hospital for further evaluation. CHP officers shut down four of five lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate for the preliminary investigation and to clear the wreckage. A SigAlert was issued shortly before 10 a.m. because of the lane closures and ensuing miles-long traffic jam. The closures were expected to remain in effect until mid-afternoon Thursday, according to officials at the scene. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.