Glow In The Park Opens March 17th at The Living Desert Zoo

The Living Desert’s wildly popular Glow In The Park event series opens to the public Friday, March 17th from 6:30pm – 10:00pm, according to the press release. Glow In The Park is presented by Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds and sponsored by City of Palm Desert. Produced in partnership with Tianyu Arts and Culture, Inc. Glow In The Park is an extraordinary night-time event featuring intricate, immersive, and truly amazing animal and nature-scape lantern creations. Tickets are on sale now at www.LivingDesert.org/Glow. Advanced reservations are required as space is limited; tickets are purchased for a select date and time. New this year, a combo ticket is available – guests can purchase an any day general admission zoo ticket and a Glow In The Park ticket for a discounted rate.