Highland Man Suspected in Grand Thefts at La Quinta Businesses Behind Bars

LA QUINTA (CNS) – A 34-year-old man suspected in multiple grand theft incidents from two businesses in La Quinta was behind bars Friday. Huy Nhat Pham of Highland was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sgt. Jamie Lewis of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Lewis said that the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 26000 block of Bruce Street in Highland in connection to the thefts that were reported March 1. The thefts occurred at two businesses in the 78000 and 79000 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta, according to Lewis. The same businesses also reported similar thefts in their locations out of the area. About $3,200 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered after the search, according to Lewis, and Pham was subsequently taken into custody. He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $30,000. Anyone with information on the thefts was asked to call Deputy Chris Williams of the Thermal Sheriffs Station at 760-863-8990 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867(STOP). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.