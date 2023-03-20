Menifee Teen Fatally Shot During Horseplay with Firearm

MENIFEE (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Menifee while he and three friends were playing with a handgun they were not aware was loaded, authorities said Monday. The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was shot around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 27700 block of Watson Road, near Bruner Road, according to the Menifee Police Department. Capt. Dave Gutierrez said that the boy was at the location with 19- year-old Jesse Garret Duncan of Menifee, as well as an 18-year-old friend and another 17-year-old boy, neither of whom were identified. "A preliminary investigation revealed the four of them were horseplaying with the firearm," Gutierrez said. "While horseplaying, and believing the firearm was not loaded, (Duncan) pulled the trigger, striking the victim in the upper torso. Duncan and the other two teenagers immediately called for help." The police captain said that Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location a short time later and attempted resuscitative measures, but the teen died at the scene. All of the parties were questioned by detectives, culminating in Duncan being arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. The suspect is being held on $25,000 bail. Background information on him was unavailable. Gutierrez said that the firearm was seized, but he did not disclose to whom it belonged. "On behalf of the Menifee Police Department, we would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of the victim during this very difficult time," he said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.