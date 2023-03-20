UPDATED: One Person Dead From Industrial Injury at Robertson’s Ready Mix Near Indio

Update(s): REMOVES reference to Robertson’s Ready Mix, which was named in the CHP’s incident log, but was NOT the location of the fatality, officials say. UPDATES with gender of victim, coroner investigating. INDIO (CNS) – A man died from an industrial injury near Indio Monday. Fire crews responded at around 10:50 a.m. to the 88200 block of Fargo Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after that to a report of a fatal industrial-related accident, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told City News Service. The victim was an unidentified man. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and a coroner were subsequently called to the scene and "at 1:27 p.m., the coroner responded to the scene and took over the investigation as it did not to appear criminal in nature," Brito-Gonzalez told CNS. No other information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.