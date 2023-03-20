Remains of Person Discovered Behind Corona Business, No Signs of Foul Play

CORONA (CNS) – A person was found dead behind a Corona business, but there were no signs of foul play, authorities said Monday. The remains were located about 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block Railroad Street, near North Smith Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department. The agency said that passers-by spotted the deceased party and called 911. Officers were unable to determine the exact circumstances behind the death, but there was no indication of a homicide, according to police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis. He said that coroner’s officials were summoned to the scene and were unable to immediately confirm the sex, age and other identifying details of the decedent. An autopsy was pending Monday. Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department at 951-817-5837. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.