Riverside County Seeing Declining Number of COVID Hospitalizations

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has dropped to 70, down from 76 the previous day, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, eight were in intensive care, down from 11 on Friday. Meanwhile, the statewide total of hospitalized patients fell below 2,000 for the first time since November, declining by 52 people to 1,974. Some patients were admitted for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test. A little over a month ago, 113 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 19 of whom were ICU patients, according to the Riverside University Health System. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.