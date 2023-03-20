Spring Will Start with Downpours Across Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Spring will arrive with more rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the Inland Empire Monday, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters predicted rain lasting through Wednesday night and the peak of the storm on Tuesday. Thunderstorms and high winds were also predicted for Tuesday. A high wind watch was issued for Riverside County from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, with southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph and local gusts of 65 to 75 mph. Forecasters also warned of possible flooding in the Coachella Valley and Palm Springs. "Significant flow expected in the Whitewater River and the Coachella Storm Water Channel by Wednesday morning," the NWS said. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected in the lower elevations of the San Bernardino Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass. "These flows are forecast to reach Palm Springs early Wednesday morning, and flow southward through the Coachella Valley to Indio and beyond during the day," the NWS added. "The flow will impact low-water crossings and may create dangerous swift-water areas through the valley." A winter storm watch was in effect above 4,000 feet Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Daytime temperatures in the Riverside metropolitan area will drop into the 50s Tuesday through Thursday, while the Coachella Valley will see highs in the 60s. Sunny skies should return by Friday as temperatures become warmer heading into the weekend, according to the NWS. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.