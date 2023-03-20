Three People Displaced by Mobile Home Fire in Calimesa

CALIMESA (CNS) – Three adults were displaced by a mobile home fire in Calimesa Sunday. The fire was reported at 11:30 a.m. in the 32000 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The mobile home was fully involved with fire, which was contained at around 12:10 p.m. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. One person with a minor medical complaint was evaluated on the scene by paramedics, and was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance, authorities said. It was unknown if the person was injured by the fire. No further information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.