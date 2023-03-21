CHP: Motorist Killed After Plunging Down Hillside near San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A 25-year-old motorist was killed when his vehicle plunged down a hillside along Highway 79 north of San Jacinto, authorities said Tuesday. Daniel Franco of Beaumont was fatally injured about 4:30 p.m. Monday on the southbound 79, roughly a mile north of Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Franco apparently lost control of his GMC Yukon, veered off of the highway and went down a 200-foot embankment, officials said. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location a short time later and found the victim dead at the wheel of his SUV. The highway remained open. An investigation was continuing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP’s San Gorgonio office at 951-769-2000. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.