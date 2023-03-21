Man Behind Bars For Allegedly Having Approximately 900 Feet of Stolen Cable

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 38-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of having approximately 900 feet of stolen cable for its copper wire, authorities said. Nicholas Dumas of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Monday on suspicion of being in possession of stolen property, according to deputy Michael Shacklett of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Shacklett said that deputies responded at around 8:20 a.m. Monday to a windmill farm near the Interstate 10 freeway and Elm Street in an unincorporated area of Cabazon. Wire was stolen from the windmills over the two days prior and the victim tracked it down to a residence in Desert Hot Springs, according to Shacklett. Deputies went to the area and saw multiple pieces of cut wire in front of the residence, where Dumas was. "During the investigation, deputies learned Dumas received the wire from an individual and was paid to expose the copper wire for recycling," Shacklett alleged in a statement. "The victim identified and recovered approximately 900 feet of their stolen cable." Dumas was subsequently booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he remains held on $66,000. Anyone with information on the theft of the copper wire was asked to call Deputy Paumier from the Cabazon sheriff’s station at 951-922-7100. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.