Mud Flow Temporarily Traps Driver on Road Near Temecula

TEMECULA (CNS) – A mud flow Tuesday stopped traffic on a two-lane corridor just east of Temecula, where an SUV became temporarily stuck in the mud. The mudslide was reported about 11:20 a.m. on Anza Road, just north of De Portola Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that officers reached the location within minutes and discovered the SUV in thick mud that washed onto the roadway during downpours. Another motorist in a pickup truck was able to assist the stranded driver, pushing him out of the muck, the CHP said. No injuries were reported. Officers requested that the Riverside County Department of Transportation close a section of Anza due to the hazard. As of noon, the closure was pending but not yet in force. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.