Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Closed Due to Inclement Weather, Officials Say

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway was closed Tuesday due to the inclement weather. "Due to severe weather conditions at the Mountain Station, we have decided to close for the safety of our guests," said General Manager Nancy Nichols in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience to our visitors who were looking forward to riding the Tram today." The tramway is expected to reopen Wednesday, according to tramway officials. Latest updates on the tramway’s operation status can be found at pstramway.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.