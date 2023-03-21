Storm Damage Causes Road Closures Throughout Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County and the city of Palm Springs were closed Tuesday because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the latest storm. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Elm Street between Bonita Avenue to the north and Adele Avenue to the south, which frequently floods and was closed last week because of storm-related damage, was closed at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Just east of Temecula, Anza Road was shut down between De Portola and Linda Rosea roads, a roughly half-mile stretch, when mud flows caked both sides of the two-lane corridor around noon. An SUV driver was stuck in the muck until a pickup truck driver pushed him clear of the mud, according to the California Highway Patrol. In the community of De Luz, west of Temecula, De Luz Road was closed from Carancho Road down to the San Diego County line, covering almost 10 miles, because segments of the road were flooded during downpours, officials said. It was unclear how many residences in the outlying space were impacted by the closure. Additionally, Snow Creek Canyon Road south of Highway 111, just northwest of Palm Springs, which regularly floods, was closed Tuesday due to weather-related obstructions. Not far to the east, the Palm Springs Police Department shut down North Gene Autry Trail, between Interstate 10 and Via Escuela, while East Vista Chino was closed from Clubhouse View to the Cathedral City limits, all due to flooding, authorities said. It could not be confirmed whether the passages would be cleared, repaired and reopened before the end of the week. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.