Rocks Spill onto Highway 371 near Anza, Briefly Tying up Traffic

ANZA (CNS) – A rock slide on state Route 371 just east of Anza Wednesday briefly snarled traffic before crews cleared the two-lane corridor. The slide was reported shortly after 10 a.m. just west of the turn-out to Highway 74, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officials said the rocks, which weren’t large, were removed from lanes by a road crew less than an hour later. Traffic was delayed, but the highway was not closed. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.