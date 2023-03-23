UPDATED: Fire Damages Two Abandoned Hotel Buildings in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Firefighters Thursday extinguished fires in two abandoned hotel buildings in Desert Hot Springs. The fires were reported about 6:39 a.m. at Fifth Street and Ocotillo Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One fire was contained by about 8 a.m., and the second fire was contained a short time afterward, the fire department reported. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fires. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.