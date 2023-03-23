Man Suspected of Stealing over a Half-Dozen Travel Trailers in Temecula Area

MURRIETA (CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Friday against a 32-year-old man suspected of stealing multiple travel trailers from businesses throughout southwest Riverside County. Jessie Villalpando of Lake Elsinore was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Tuesday night on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property. Villalpando is being held on $40,000 bail. The case is under review by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Hephner, on March 8, deputies were sent to a storage facility in the 44600 block of Pechanga Parkway in Temecula to investigate the theft of a 2021 Forest River travel trailer. Witnesses described a heavyset man in a white pickup hitching up and driving away with the trailer, Hephner said. He said that investigators soon learned of similar thefts over the previous over month at the same site, resulting in the three other travel trailers being taken. "Through investigative leads and video surveillance, (investigators) positively identified the suspect in each incident as Villalpando," Hephner said. "The suspect vehicles primarily utilized during the thefts were determined to be a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup with Florida plates and a 2020 Toyota Tundra pickup with California plates." The sergeant said that the suspect was located Tuesday night in the 30600 block of Briggs Road in Menifee, where he was taken into custody without incident. "He was in possession of two additional stolen trailers, including a utility box trailer and a 28-foot travel trailer," Hephner said, noting that a total of seven stolen trailers were seized. Sheriff’s personnel served search warrants at multiple storage units under Villalpando’s name and seized more stolen property, Hephner alleged. Investigators believe the suspect may be responsible for thefts going back to November, according to Hephner. "It is believed there are additional victims who have not yet been identified," he said. Background information on the suspect was unavailable. Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Southwest Station at 951-696-3032. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.