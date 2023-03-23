Palm Springs VillageFest to Host 31st Birthday Community Bash Thursday evening

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs VillageFest will host a community bash featuring free cupcakes and live music Thursday evening to celebrate its 31st birthday. VillageFest board members and city officials will distribute cupcakes on the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way at 6 p.m. Thursday, Palm Springs communications director Amy Blaisdell said in a statement. The cupcakes will be distributed while supplies last. Blaisdell said that attendees can also enjoy live entertainment and the weekly street fair throughout the evening. VillageFest runs every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads, according to Blaisdell. During the summer, the street fair runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. More information can be found at villagefest.org. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.