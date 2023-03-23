Six Hurt in Two-Vehicle Collision on Banning Street

BANNING (CNS) – Six people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle wreck in Banning. The collision happened just after 9 a.m. in front of 160 W. Nicolet St., roughly a half-mile north of Interstate 10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and found two vehicles smashed together in the middle of the two-lane road. It was not immediately clear how the collision occurred. Occupants of both vehicles were injured. Five victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while the sixth victim was transported for treatment of moderate injuries, according to the fire department. None of the parties was identified. Banning police officers were investigating the crash. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.