City Officials Plan Road Closures in Indio to Prepare for Festivals in April

INDIO (CNS) – For the first time in its history, road closures will be in effect ahead of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, as well as Stagecoach to allow for set up, city officials said Friday. A road closure will be in effect on Avenue 50 between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue from Monday to May 8, according to a statement from the city of Indio. More closures and access routes will be announced next week. "This is the first year Avenue 50 has been closed in advance of the events to allow for pre-show setup, so we wanted to let residents and businesses know in advance about alternate routes," said Indio’s Community Services Manager Jim Curtis. "The road closure is necessary to protect the safety of workers, residents and commuters." City officials said that residents can take alternate routes through Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 48 and Avenue 52. The festivals will be held Friday to Sunday each weekend from April 14 to April 30, with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival the first two weekends and Stagecoach the last weekend. Both festivals will be held at the Empire Polo Club, at 81800 51st Ave. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.