Driver Dead After Veering Off Road, Into Wall, Engulfed in Flames

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A motorist died after veering off the road and crashing into a wall at a high rate of speed, engulfing the vehicle in flames. Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Friday to a report of a vehicle fire near Highway 111 and Gateway Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Upon arrival, the vehicle was found on a grass embankment off the roadway engulfed in flames, which were subsequently extinguished, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. "Preliminary findings revealed the driver who was unable to be identified, but appears to be a male, was traveling northbound on (Highway) 111, when they veered off the road for unknown reasons and into a block wall at a high rate of speed," the Palm Springs police announced in a statement. It was not immediately known whether drugs, alcohol or a medical emergency were factors in the crash, which remained under investigation, according to police. Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call the department’s traffic division at 760-323-8125 or crime stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7867 (STOP). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.