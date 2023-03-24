Reese Witherspoon announces divorce from husband Jim Toth

(CNN) — Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. The actress and producer shared the news Friday in a joint statement from her and Toth on her verified Instagram account. "We have some personal news to share…," the statement reads. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce." In the statement, the couple says they "have enjoyed so many wonderful years together" and "are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together." "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the statement reads. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time." The couple are the parents to son, Tennessee James, 10. Witherspoon is also the mother of daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband and fellow actor Ryan Phillippe. Phillippe and Witherspoon divorced in 2008. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.