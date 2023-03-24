Residential Fire in Beaumont Leaves One Person Dead; Investigation Underway

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person died Friday at the scene of a fire that damaged a residence in Beaumont, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 1000 block of Angus Glen Court at 5:15 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Information on the identity of the person who died was not immediately available. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.