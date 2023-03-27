23-Year-Old Hemet Resident Identified in Fatal Train Vs. Pedestrian Collision

COACHELLA (CNS) – A man who was fatally struck by a train in Coachella over the weekend was identified Monday as a 23-year-old Hemet resident. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Andre Alabado. Deputies responded at around 7:20 a.m. Sunday near Dillon Road and Grapefruit Boulevard to a report of a train versus pedestrian collision, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told City News Service. Upon arrival, Alabado was found dead at the scene. "They did not locate any obvious signs of foul play, therefore, the Coroner’s Bureau responded and the Union Pacific Railroad Police were notified," Brito-Gonzalez told CNS. "No arrests were made … and it is not believed there are any outstanding suspects." No other information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.