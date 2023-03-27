Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Bermuda Dunes

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Sheriff’s deputies arrested an armed robbery suspect Sunday near the crime scene in Bermuda Dunes near Palm Desert. The robbery occurred about 3 p.m. in the 41000 block of Washington Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect approached the victim with a handgun and demanded his property, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies located 40-year-old Salvador Abraham Olmedo of Desert Hot Springs near the armed robbery and took him into custody, officials said. Olmedo was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for suspicion of robbery and brandishing a replica firearm, officials said. He remained in custody without bail because he was also booked for a felony parole violation, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.