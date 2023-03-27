Firefighter Water Supply Issue Results in Large Sink Hole in Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Firefighters experienced a water supply issue Sunday that resulted in a large sink hole, the Riverside Fire Department reported. It happened while firefighters were battling a fire at a home in the 3800 block of Lofton Place in Riverside at 9:35 a.m. Sunday. All occupants were safely evacuated and there were no firefighter or civilian injuries. However, the unspecified water supply issue caused a sink hole that resulted in water being shut off for an unspecified number of surrounding residents. The water would be shut off for approximately 10 hours, according to the fire department. No further information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.