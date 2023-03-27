News
Marines from 29 Palms Junior ROTC help cleanup Desert Hot Springs High School campus
Marines from 29 Palms joined the Junior ROTC students of Desert Hot Springs High School to clean up the campus and perimeter outside of campus on Saturday. About 100 people showed up with DHS Mayor Scott Matas to help build community pride and the need for recycling. DHS high school has the only Marine JROTC program in the Coachella Valley.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 27, 2023
