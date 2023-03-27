UPDATED: Skydiver Drops into Power Lines During Elsinore Jump, Requiring Rescue

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A skydiver making a drop over Lake Elsinore Monday got hung up in high-tension power lines just south of the landing zone, requiring Riverside County firefighters to rescue him. The parachutist emergency was reported about 11:55 a.m. at 31945 Corydon Road, near Cereal Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine and truck crews were sent to the location and found the skydiver, whose name was not disclosed, tangled and dangling in the SoCal Edison electrical lines. The victim was not electrocuted and spoke with firefighters as they coordinated a rescue utilizing an aerial ladder truck, fire officials said. After confirming that SoCal Edison technicians had secured the lines, the rescue operation went forward, and the victim was extricated and pulled to safety at 12:50 p.m. He did not require medical treatment. The parachutist was part of a group jump that originated from Skydive Elsinore, which operates a private airfield just a block north of where the victim got hung up. Aircraft come and go from the strip with jumpers almost daily, weather- permitting. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.