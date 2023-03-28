Average Riverside County Gas Price Unchanged

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was unchanged Tuesday, remaining at $4.777, the third consecutive day it has been unchanged or changed by one-tenth of a cent following a run of 11 decreases in 12 days totaling 8.9 cents. The average price was also unchanged Sunday and dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.3 cents less than one week ago and $1.191 lower than one year ago but 3.3 cents more than one month ago. The average price has dropped $1.596 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $3.435, one day after being unchanged. It is one-tenth of a cent less than one week ago and 81.1 cents lower than one year ago but 7.8 cents more than one month ago. The national average price has decreased $1.581 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. "The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations. "While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.