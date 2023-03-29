CVUSD Teachers Demanding 10% Pay Increase

document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/CVTA-CVUSD.mp4 The Coachella Valley Unified School District is once again in the spotlight as CVUSD teachers demand better pay. "One of the big things that we are fighting for is 10% for salary increases and really what that is is because we want to recruit, train, and retain teachers," said Christopher Smith, a CVUSD Special Education teacher and member of the Coachella Valley Teachers’ Association. CVUSD began the current academic year with 55 vacancies affecting about 1,300 students. "We were able to fill some of those vacancies. Now, we’re down to about 30 vacancies in our district, affecting approximately 750 of our students here in Coachella Valley Unified, and that really is unacceptable for CVTA," said Smith. The teachers’ union says a 10% salary increase is needed to keep teachers and compete with nearby school districts. "Looking at the other two neighboring districts… they pay significantly higher than we do at this point, and that’s why we’re having a really hard time filling those vacancies," said Smith. So far, the board has only approved an 8% increase with a one-time $2,500 payout. But CVTA says it’s not enough. Union members are now engaging in "work to rule". "What we’re asking teachers to do, which is legal, is not accept any positions or jobs above and beyond their regularly scheduled work," said Smith. That includes not working during lunch or taking work home after school, and not offering sports, tutoring, or Saturday school. "Those are things that we’ve been asked to stop at this point because it really shows the district that we are valuable and we make a difference in our students’ lives," said Smith. "This really does impact the students when teachers stop doing all these extra duties." CVTA and CVUSD are currently in mediation. Members will attend the district’s board meeting on Thursday to offer testimony and further push the 10% pay increase, and they’re asking for the public’s support. "We just ask the community to come out, help support us, be there with us. Your presence makes a difference," said Smith. "We are worth the 10%. Your students are worth the 10%." We did reach out to the district for comment, but did not hear back. The CVUSD board meeting will be held March 30 at 5 p.m. at the district office in Thermal.