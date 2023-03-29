Man Killed in Crash at Corona Intersection

CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed when his Tesla was struck by a pickup truck whose driver plowed through a red light at a Corona intersection, authorities said Wednesday. The deadly collision happened at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at Foothill Parkway and Rimpau Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department. Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis said the 43-year-old victim, identified only as a Corona man, was at the wheel of his Tesla, going through the intersection on a green light when the driver of a Ford F-150 ran a red light and broadsided the sedan. Paramedics reached the location within minutes and pronounced the Tesla driver dead at the scene. The victim’s passenger, identified only as a 45-year-old Corona man, was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of minor injuries, while the pickup driver, identified only as a 26-year-old Corona man, was taken to the same facility, also for treatment of minor injuries, according to Kouroubacalis. He said the investigation is ongoing, and it’s still unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The pickup driver was not arrested. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.