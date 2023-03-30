Big Rig Overturns on 91/71 Freeway Transition in Corona, Prompting Closure

CORONA (CNS) – A tractor-trailer overturned Thursday on a freeway connector near downtown Corona, prompting a complete closure of the transition bridge. The big rig went onto its side shortly after 10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway connector to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the trucker apparently lost control at the transition, possibly due to the wet road surfaces following rain showers in the area Thursday morning. The driver, whose identity was not released, was not injured and was outside the semi when Corona Fire Department crews arrived. There was a minor spill of fluids from the rig, but the cleanup did not require a hazardous materials unit, the CHP said. Officers shut down the freeway transition. A SigAlert was issued because of the ensuing traffic jam, with motorists having to use frontage roads in Corona to turn around and enter the 71 from the west, according to the CHP. As of 11:15 a.m., the rig had not been uprighted. Two tow truck companies were summoned to carry out the operation, which was expected to be completed by 1 p.m. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.