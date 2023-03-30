More Heavy Weather Headed to Inland Region

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Another round of cold storms are bearing down on California and will spread into the Inland Empire Thursday, bringing more rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said that back-to-back troughs of low pressure will push into the region from the Pacific Northwest, overlaying Riverside and San Bernardino counties until at least Thursday morning. "Rainfall is expected to range from around one-half inch near the coast to one to 1.5 inches in the mountains, with locally greater amounts," the NWS said in a statement. "Rainfall of one-quarter inch or less is likely for the high deserts, and one-tenth of an inch or less for the lower deserts." A winter storm warning has been issued for the Riverside County mountains until 4 p.m. Thursday. Snow levels will rose to around 6,500 feet Wednesday morning, and fell to 3,500 to 4,000 feet Wednesday night before rising to 4,000 to 4,500 feet Thursday. "Snowfall is expected to range from 3 to 6 inches from 5,000 to 6,500 feet, with snowfall of 6 to 10 inches from 6,500 to 7,500 feet, and local amounts of 10 to 14 inches on the higher peaks," the agency stated. Snow packs throughout California have reached levels unseen in 40 years, and in some locations, have set record highs, according to the California Department of Water Resources and other agencies. Meteorologists said that because of a low slung jet stream and consequent "atmospheric river" rolling over the Golden State, storms have fallen into a consistent pattern, plowing through most areas on a near weekly basis going back several months. Roads throughout the San Bernardino National Forest remain obstructed by thick snow, mud and other hazards. Last week, the U.S. Forest Service announced that more than 50 mainly dirt passages leading to hiking, camping, hunting and other recreational spots could remain closed until June. Daytime temperatures in the Riverside metropolitan area on Thursday will be in the mid 50s, with lows in the low 40s. In the Coachella Valley, temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 60s, with lows in the mid 40s. In the Temecula Valley, temps on Thursday will read in the upper 40s, with lows around 40 for the remainder of the week, according to the NWS. Sunny and slightly warmer daytime conditions are forecast throughout the region going into the weekend. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.