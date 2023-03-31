Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops Slightly

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped two-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.775, one day after dropping a half-cent. The average price is seven-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and $1.177 lower than one year ago but 3.1 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.598 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose 1.3 cents to $3.501, one day after increasing 2.7 cents. It is 6 cents more than one week ago and 14.4 cents higher than one month ago but 72.4 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has decreased $1.515 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. "A new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that gasoline imports are at a 20-month high on the West Coast, according to Oil Price Information Service," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. "That factor is helping to keep Southern California fuel supply plentiful at a time when some local refinery production is being redirected to Arizona to help resolve a supply crisis there." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.