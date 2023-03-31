School Bus Damaged by Fire in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – A fire damaged a school bus in Thermal Friday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters sent to Pierce Street at Avenue 66 about 8:45 a.m. found the bus "well involved" in flames, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The driver was the only person on the bus and safely exited the vehicle. "The driver of the bus was evaluated by paramedics and refused further medical care," the fire department reported. Firefighters knocked down the fire shortly after 9 a.m., officials said. No traffic lanes were closed because of the fire, which was under investigation. The California Highway Patrol was investigating. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.