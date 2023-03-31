The Hue Music And Arts Festival Returns To The Coachella Valley

After a 3-year hiatus the annual Hue Music and Arts Festival is coming back to the City of Coachella. According to the Youth Coordinator Karina Andalon the festival is a community-oriented alternative to the world-renowned Coachella Music and Arts Festival. "We created this space in order to uplift our local vendors or local organizations and our local artists in order to keep promoting what our culture is, and also to uplift who we are as a community." On Saturday, Veterans Park in Coachella will be filled with local musical acts, spoken word performances, and visual art installations all chosen by the Alianza Youth Organizing Council. "It’s all ages that get to perform. So students get to create a space and they do a call to artists and then artists submit their auditions to me." Andalon says. From then on, the students take a poll of which artists get to perform for twenty minutes each at the festival. As far as admission to get into the festival… "It’s all free, we’re able to do that because of the sponsors… As a nonprofit, we like to provide our services for free and that includes like the festival that we have. So the youth organize it and they invite their family, their friends, so that we can all attend for free." With plenty of entertainment at the Hue, local vendors will also be selling their unique Coachella Valley centric products to those attending the festival. "You can expect a lot of artists and mentors that are going to be here selling their handmade products and then we also have food vendors that are local." Andalon states. All locally-sourced to support the community. "A lot of those food vendors they’re like home sellers so they mainly sell their houses. So like it’s like very, very small businesses that were you know, promoting" Every year, the Hue chooses a theme for the festival, this year’s theme… the monarch. "In order to uplift our migrant communities, the diverse colors and like the diverse communities that we have and the unity because that’s when our butterflies travel together. We wanted to show that regardless of you know, whatever comes our way we’re always going to travel together." The Hue takes place Saturday afternoon from 2 to 9 p.m. at Veterans Park in the City of Coachella.